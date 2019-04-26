My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prashant Agrawal

Prashant Agrawal

President, Narayan Seva Sansthan

More From Prashant Agrawal

How Technological Support and Proper Skill Development Can Solve the Future Burden for Differently Abled?
Skill Development

How Technological Support and Proper Skill Development Can Solve the Future Burden for Differently Abled?

The World Bank stated that, India has around 8 crore differently abled out of its total population of more than 130 crore. Almost 70% of the total disabled lives in rural areas across India
4 min read