Prateek Saxena

Managing Director, Appinventiv

Prateek Saxena is the Co-founder of AppInventiv, one of the fastest-growing mobile application development companies, based in Noida, India. With an extensive experience in Sales, he has established himself as a highly-focused user experience expert and product strategist, and as one who is always ready to take the new challenge to drive value to the company.

He’s an energetic leader, effective communicator and a strong motivator, with a commitment to relentless improvement and innovation. He has, so far, mentored more than 100 startups and entrepreneurs worldwide, and is eager to help many others in planning their mobility roadmap.

More From Prateek Saxena

7 Ways Being in Sales Prepares You to be a Great Entrepreneur
Sales

7 Ways Being in Sales Prepares You to be a Great Entrepreneur

Irrespective of what product or service an entrepreneur is offering, the way they serve their customers is what helps their business stand out from among the pool of competition
6 min read
