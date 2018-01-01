Managing Director & Promoter, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

Ms. Priti Rathi Gupta is the Managing Director & Promoter at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. prior to which she founded and headed Anand Rathi Commodities Ltd, a member of leading commodity exchanges in India and abroad viz. NCDEX, MCX, DGCX & NCDEX Spot, etc. She has been has been actively associated with Anand Rathi Group since the year 2004.

An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Gupta has also completed a Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business from the reputed S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research. She attended the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree.

With an experience of almost three decades in the investments & trading domain, Priti has evolved to be the Leading Woman entrepreneur in Financial and Commodity Markets in India. Having set up Anand Rathi Commodities Ltd in the year 2004, she leads a team of 250 professionals operating in India and Dubai serving in the areas of Commodity Trading, Currency Trading, Hedging, Forex Advisory & Consulting. She further upped the game by setting up the currency/forex advisory, Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd in the year 2010. Being a member of the National Executive Committee of CPAI (Commodity Participants Association of India) she’s actively involved in policy making.

Owing to her ingenuity in the commodities business, she has earned accolades like “Award for Special Contribution to Commodities Business - Zee Business Best Analyst Awards 2013” felicitated by the prime minister of India- Mr. Narendra Modi, “Best Contribution in Investor Education and Category Enhancement under Currency Broking – Bloomberg UTV 2011” & “Woman Leader of the Year (Financial Category) By Women on Top and NDTV Profit in 2011”.

A woman of multi-fold talents and passions, Priti’s flair for story-telling and building stories that transcend times, has enabled her to pursue her dreams and start-up her own film production venture called Ishka Films Private Limited in 2013. Leading the production of the film Waiting (2015), Priti’s zeal knows no bounds, right from recruiting a team, establishing a system, raising funds and completing a film; Priti started Ishka Films with the intent of capitalizing on the bent of mind for art by using her business acumen to create content driven, meaningful & credible cinema.

Priti’s interests extend to Music, wherein she is a trained Classical Singer with a diploma in Hindustani Vocals. She also keenly follows the art Indian art scenario very closely and makes it a point to visit art galleries and exhibitions. Being an avid reader, her library flaunts widely read authors like Haruki Murakami, Laszlo Bock, Milan Kundera & Devdutt Patnaik.