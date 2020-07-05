Priyanka Sarkar

Priyanka is a designer by heart (and training), retailer by mind and omnipreneur by choice!

An entrepreneurial-driven senior management professional with over 16 years career in Fashion Retail Industry that reflects an exceptional record of achievements in delivering strong market oriented product performance (apparel and accessories) and operational results across India, GCC and KSA.

International experience includes working, traveling, and conducting business and supply chain in the Middle East, UK, Europe and the Far East regions. Motivational team leader with strong communication and diplomacy skills, and the ability to easily work with and manage a multinational staff. Passion for success and maintain a positive, upbeat attitude, energy and style.