Punit Arora

Guest Writer
Assistant professor at the Colin Powell School of Civic and Global Leadership, CUNY

Punit Arora is assistant professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the Colin Powell School of Civic and Global Leadership, City University of New York. He is also a strategy consultant for several business and international organizations.

