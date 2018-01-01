Contributor

Designer, MiRa

MiRA pronounced (“My-Ra”), the brainchild of Radhika Jain, has been creating waves for the past several years in the field of fashion accessories and silver artefacts.

As per Egyptian mythology, God “Ra” signified “Power”, “Creativity”, “Light” and individuality. MiRA, therefore, aims to imbibe all these qualities in its design.

Radhika has participated in various exhibitions across India, like We Couture by IMC Ladies’ Wing (Mumbai), ARAAISH (Hyderabad), Parampara (Delhi), Ankur (Delhi) among others and is a winner of the prestigious Savvy Honour Award for excellence in designing.