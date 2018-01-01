Rafael Zimberoff

Guest Writer
Founder of ShipRush, part of Descartes Systems Group
Raf Zimberoff is the primary architect driving the Descartes ShipRush solution. He has been automating small business shipping for 20-plus years. His experience coupled with his keen insight into parcel shipping, ecommerce and accounting led to the Descartes ShipRush solution used by thousands of small businesses.

More From Rafael Zimberoff

Don't Let Product Returns Eat Into Your Online Profits This Holiday Season
Holiday Shopping

Don't Let Product Returns Eat Into Your Online Profits This Holiday Season

Here are seven tips for making return processing smarter, more efficient and cost-effective.
7 min read
Your Customers Don't Care Where Your Ecommerce Business Is Based, So Be Ready to Ship Anywhere in the World
Global Business

Your Customers Don't Care Where Your Ecommerce Business Is Based, So Be Ready to Ship Anywhere in the World

Win over customers with an affordable and predictable buying experience.
6 min read
4 Things to Know About Ecommerce Returns to Minimize Lost Profits and Keep Customers Happy
Ecommerce

4 Things to Know About Ecommerce Returns to Minimize Lost Profits and Keep Customers Happy

How do you know what's the right return policy for your online business?
6 min read
6 Secret Tricks to Decrease Your Shipping Costs
Shipping

6 Secret Tricks to Decrease Your Shipping Costs

While everyone may know the basic tips for reducing shipping rates, there are a few lesser known suggestions that can also help bring down costs.
4 min read
