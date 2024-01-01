Raghavan Muthuregunathan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Senior Engineering Manager, Search AI
Raghavan, a senior engineering manager at LinkedIn, is leading the search AI team that powers the global typeahead box and the subsequent landing page on LinkedIn, the LinkedIn premium Gen AI assistant. He is a volunteer for the UN disaster management AI-4-Good focus group, GenAI Commons.
Latest
Science & Technology
How to Use AI to Identify Much-Needed Solutions for Your Business
Entrepreneurs can unlock new opportunities and identify innovative solutions using AI to solve problems in one field using ideas and solutions from unrelated fields.