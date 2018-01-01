Rahoul Bhaargava

Rahoul Bhaargava

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna
Rahoul Bhaargava is the charismatic and visionary Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna Mediaworks.

A loved and popular radio jockey and producer for over 7 years with Radio City,

Radio Mirchi and My FM, His shows - Kal bhi Aaj bhi and Chandni Rateein remain iconic radio shows
that set the pace for theme based shows on radio in the country.

More From Rahoul Bhaargava

7 Learnings From My Entrepreneurial Journey
Entrepreneurship

For an entrepreneur learning from the experience is the most important thing, let's explore on that front
4 min read
