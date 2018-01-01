Rahul Bahukhandi

With more than 10+ years of prolific experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, Mobile Content, SMS Based Services, Applications and Games, Marketing Studies and Research, I commenced my own business venture ‘LaYuva’ in 2017.
I am quite decisive and at the same time adaptable to changes and it is the fact that change is constant, and one must match the pace with industry to survive in the business. I believe that consumers are spoiled for choices and they are smarter than ever before and that is why e-commerce industry is on its peak but there’s still a void which needs to be filled.
LaYuva is created with the mission of providing solutions to the inefficiency and hence filling the void. This is the platform where sellers can meet buyers and manage business from anywhere.
E-commerce
Trends that will Shape India's E-commerce in 2020
As per statistics, e-traffic through mobiles will be 6 billion by 2020 and this is the future of the market
Opportunity
Why a Boom in E-commerce will Benefit Jobs & Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Indian e-commerce sector is thriving with speed, and opening countless job opportunities and learning prospects for all.