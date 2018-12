Strategist & Management Consultant

Rahul is passionate about Strategy and Change Management. In his 15 years of professional career, he has advised several Global Corporations in the area of Strategy & Operations as well as formulated and executed Corporate and Business Unit Strategy.

Rahul has strong experience of executing Strategic Initiatives, driving Acquisition Integrations, formulating and executing Customer Advisory Boards, managing Analyst and Advisor relationships and Stakeholder Messaging & Management.

Rahul has spent a substantial part of his career as a Management Consultant working in Big4 firms - Deloitte and EY, delivering large and complex Consulting engagements & Business Transformation programs.