Raja Varatharaju

Co-founder and Director, Syona Cosmetics

Raja has over 13 years of global leadership experience in sales and marketing in reputed companies like Henkel, Ford and CavinKare. He has gained valuable insights by consulting on strategy for many Indian companies through his other entrepreneurial ventures. His passion & vision to build a world-class professional organization reflects even in the smallest of our endeavours. Raja is a firm believer in Dream Big, Act Quick!