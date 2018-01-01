Rajat Gandhi

Rajat Gandhi

Founder & CEO, Faircent

A marketer, strategist, and brand builder with over 20 years of experience, Rajat Gandhi is the Founder & CEO of Faircent, India’s largest peer-to-peer lending platform. As one of the earliest Internet professionals in India, Rajat has leveraged his extensive expertise in online and digital realms to pioneer the concept of online peer-to-peer lending in India and establish Faircent as the largest P2P lending platform in the country.

Through Faircent, Rajat has been playing a critical role in extending the benefits of financial inclusion to India’s traditionally underserved populace and democratising debt by enabling access to cheap and fast credit for borrowers including the SME/MSME segment.

More From Rajat Gandhi

P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India
P2P

P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India

Barriers in lending money have been broken as the most important aspect of lending is the access to financial data
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.