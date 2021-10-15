Rajesh Uttamchandani

Rajesh Uttamchandani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
COO and CPO at MaRS Discovery District

Rajesh Uttamchandani is a global business leader, professor, board member and advisor to boards and CEOs on all aspects of increasing business performance and value. He is recognized for elevating the quality and standards of HR education in Canada.

https://www.marsdd.com/

Follow Rajesh Uttamchandani on Social

Latest

Startups

How Even the Smallest Startup Can Win the War for Talent

The best and the brightest don't need ping-pong tables and over-the-top perks. Try culture, flexibility and putting people's actual needs first.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like