Signing out of account, Standby...
Rajesh Uttamchandani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
COO and CPO at MaRS Discovery District
Rajesh Uttamchandani is a global business leader, professor, board member and advisor to boards and CEOs on all aspects of increasing business performance and value. He is recognized for elevating the quality and standards of HR education in Canada.
Follow Rajesh Uttamchandani on Social
Latest
How Even the Smallest Startup Can Win the War for Talent
The best and the brightest don't need ping-pong tables and over-the-top perks. Try culture, flexibility and putting people's actual needs first.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Joanna Swash
CEO of Moneypenny
-
Raj Subrameyer
Tech Career Strategist, Author & Keynote Speaker
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Shai Zamanian
Managing Director at The American Legal Center
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living