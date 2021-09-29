Signing out of account, Standby...
Rajiv Srivatsa
Investor and Partner at Antler India
Rajiv is Partner at Antler, where he is leading the deployment of Antler in India. Rajiv co-founded Urban Ladder, one of India's most beloved omni-channel brands that changed the way Indians shop for furniture online. Over ~8 years, Urban Ladder served more than 1 million customers, grew to 1,000+ employees, and raised over $100Mn in venture capital from top global VCs. Prior to Urban Ladder, Rajiv built cutting-edge products catering to international markets at Yahoo!. He has been featured on GQ Influential Young Indians and the Fortune 40 Under 40 India list. Rajiv loves working with early-stage entrepreneurs on product, culture and brand to build scalable companies.
Latest
Five lessons from my time as an entrepreneur-turned-investor
Rajiv Srivatsa, Investor and Partner at Antler India, candidly shares his learnings from his shift to the other side of the table - from being one of India's most respected founders to now starting his journey as an early-stage Investor
