Rajiv Srivatsa

Rajiv is Partner at Antler, where he is leading the deployment of Antler in India. Rajiv co-founded Urban Ladder, one of India's most beloved omni-channel brands that changed the way Indians shop for furniture online. Over ~8 years, Urban Ladder served more than 1 million customers, grew to 1,000+ employees, and raised over $100Mn in venture capital from top global VCs. Prior to Urban Ladder, Rajiv built cutting-edge products catering to international markets at Yahoo!. He has been featured on GQ Influential Young Indians and the Fortune 40 Under 40 India list. Rajiv loves working with early-stage entrepreneurs on product, culture and brand to build scalable companies.