Rakesh Kapoor

Guest Writer
CEO, Process Nine Technologies

Rakesh Kapoor is a Computer Science graduate from BITS Pilani. He is a serial entrepreneur who started his first venture Summit Information Technologies in the early 90s. He started Process 9 in 2011 with the vision of breaking the language barriers in technology and making computers and the internet accessible to all Indians in their native language. Rakesh also co-chairs the NASSCOM Regional Council for Haryana and is a charter member of TiE.

More From Rakesh Kapoor

Language localization: Take your business to a billion more people
Languages

One of the biggest challenges for most Indians in accessing the Internet and using its services is language.
