Ram Menon

Contributor
CEO & Co-Founder, Avaamo

Ram brings over two decades of experience in enterprise software. Previously Ram was the President of Social Computing at TIBCO. He founded the division and built the business from scratch into a leader in Social Business Software with 9 Million paid users in just two years.

Earlier in his stint at TIBCO, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for eight years, leading the company’s marketing and product strategy efforts to support growth from $200M -$1B. Prior to joining TIBCO, Ram was with Accenture, a global consulting firm, where he specialized in supply chain and e-commerce strategy consulting with Global 500 companies.

More From Ram Menon

Artificial Intelligence

Conversational AI, a multifaceted system that enables computers to interact with employees and consumers in a lifelike way, can reinvent the longstanding service desk while also slashing costs
4 min read
Business

Building the business is the most important thing not false limelight created by media
4 min read
