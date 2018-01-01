Ramesh Karunanidhi

Ramesh Karunanidhi

Growth Enabler & Digital Marketer at Zuket

Ramesh Karunanidhi is a Growth Enabler, Digital Marketer and a writer at Zuket, a Software Products Development company located in India. He is enthusiastic about Commerce, PHP and Mobile apps. He loves to write about Company's growth strategies, issues and solutions. Born in 1986, he currently resides in Chennai, India.

More From Ramesh Karunanidhi

About to Make a Business Deal? Follow These Negotiation Tactics
Business

About to Make a Business Deal? Follow These Negotiation Tactics

A prudent way of initiating a deal is to appear reluctant
4 min read
#6 Ways Networking Helps Entrepreneurs
Social Networking

#6 Ways Networking Helps Entrepreneurs

Using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn is a great way to network for entrepreneurs
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.