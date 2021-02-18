Rami Deeb

Rami Deeb is a seasoned marketing professional with vast experience in the MENA region for the past 10 years. As MEA Marketing Executive, Rami manages Talkwalker’s digital marketing efforts for the MEA market, specifically engaging with thought leaders, events, content distribution, and cross-industry partnerships. He had previously worked at Wamda and MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab, where he spearheaded all community-building initiatives and communications efforts. His background includes media studies and television broadcasting. He is naturally inquisitive and constantly looking to disrupt the status quo.

Growth Strategies

Three Steps To Building Brand Love As You're Launching Your Startup

While having a viable solution is critical to a startup's success, entrepreneurs often disregard the importance of fostering a community built around love, especially during the early stages of launching.

