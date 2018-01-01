Rana Kapoor

Expert Speak
High Five to Entrepreneurship in India
The mindset that fostered innovation and entrepreneurship in the Silicon Valley in the 70s and 80s is now accelerating in India as well, with support coming in from all quarters.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.