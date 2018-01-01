Rand Hindi

Rand Hindi

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Snips
Rand Hindi is the founder and CEO of Snips, one of the first AI voice platforms for connected devices that offers privacy by design. Hindi was named a TR35 by MIT Technology Review, a Forbes "30 under 30" and is member of the French Digital Council where he leads the "AI and Jobs" taskforce.

More From Rand Hindi

Will Artificial Intelligence Be Illegal in Europe Next Year?
Artificial Intelligence

Will Artificial Intelligence Be Illegal in Europe Next Year?

The upcoming European General Data Protection Regulation imposes strict rules on how to handle personal data, creating a challenge for AI companies everywhere.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.