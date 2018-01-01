Randy Antin is VP of marketing for Jumpshot, a San Francisco-based marketing analytics solution that provides behavioral trend insights of its 100 million user panel by analyzing clickstream activity. He has previously held roles at numerous startups and more established companies, including Gap Inc. and Travelocity. His digital marketing experience includes everything from search to affiliates to structured feeds to retargeting.
Data Analysis
Aggregate Data to Grasp the Whole Customer Journey
Without a holistic view of the customer experience, conversion funnels are inefficient. Marketers who truly know their customers can better cater to their needs, convert them and then identify opportunities to upsell and cross-sell them.