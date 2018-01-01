A former reporter for The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones and contributor to Barron's, Randy Myers is a contributing editor for CFO and Corporate Board Member magazines.
Finance
Can I Deduct That? Your Tax Deduction Checklist
Figuring out what you can and can't deduct as a business expense is challenging. These tips help you lower your tax bill without running afoul of the federal tax code.
Growth Strategies
The Great Debate: Should You Let Employees Work From Home?
Yahoo and Best Buy may have concluded that telecommuting doesn't work for their companies anymore, but it could still make sense for your business.
Growth Strategies
When Employees Aren't Part of the 'Family' in Family Business
Your top employee may not be a member of your family, but is almost certainly a key to your company's success. Are you doing enough to keep him or her happy?
Finance
When Friends and Family Become Financiers
Raising money from family and friends to fund a business can be a complex situation to navigate, requiring both personal trust and a professional approach.
Growth Strategies
How to Do Business in China
The author of 'Selling to China' offers advice for American entrepreneurs eager to do business in China, the world's second-largest economy.
Growth Strategies
How Franchisees Can Find Room for Innovation
Franchisees have to play within their franchiser's rules, but that doesn't mean they have to turn off their creativity.
Marketing
SBA Debuts New Market Research Tool for Small Business
Learning where your competitors are and how you stack up against them has never been easier thanks to a new tool from the SBA.
Growth Strategies
Preparing for a Housing Recovery
With the housing market showing new signs of life, it's time to prepare your business to ride the rising tide.
Growth Strategies
Should You 'Write the Book' on Your Business?
It's never a bad thing to be recognized as an expert in your industry -- and nothing says 'expert' like having your name on the cover of a book.
Franchises
How to Make Your Business Franchise-Friendly
If you have a hunch your business model is sound and repeatable, doing some groundwork now can make it easier to franchise later.
Finance
Hidden Cash: Tap Into R&D Tax Credits
Many small businesses could save big bucks by taking advantage of a tax credit long popular with larger companies.
Finance
How Much Should You Pay Yourself?
For many small-business owners, the answer is probably more.
Starting a Business
Dividing the Family Fortune
Passing on the family fortune can be tricky when it's tied up in a small business. Here's how to find a solution that works for your business and your family.
Technology
Q&A: New Fraud and Identity Theft Rules
Are your customers safe from online scamsters? How to comply with the FTC's new 'Red Flags' program.
Finance
Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches
Use these tips to avoid getting burned by credit-card processors.