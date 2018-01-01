Randy Myers

A former reporter for The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones and contributor to Barron's, Randy Myers is a contributing editor for CFO and Corporate Board Member magazines.

More From Randy Myers

Can I Deduct That? Your Tax Deduction Checklist
Finance

Figuring out what you can and can't deduct as a business expense is challenging. These tips help you lower your tax bill without running afoul of the federal tax code.
5 min read
The Great Debate: Should You Let Employees Work From Home?
Growth Strategies

Yahoo and Best Buy may have concluded that telecommuting doesn't work for their companies anymore, but it could still make sense for your business.
5 min read
When Employees Aren't Part of the 'Family' in Family Business
Growth Strategies

Your top employee may not be a member of your family, but is almost certainly a key to your company's success. Are you doing enough to keep him or her happy?
5 min read
When Friends and Family Become Financiers
Finance

Raising money from family and friends to fund a business can be a complex situation to navigate, requiring both personal trust and a professional approach.
5 min read
How to Do Business in China
Growth Strategies

The author of 'Selling to China' offers advice for American entrepreneurs eager to do business in China, the world's second-largest economy.
5 min read
How Franchisees Can Find Room for Innovation
Growth Strategies

Franchisees have to play within their franchiser's rules, but that doesn't mean they have to turn off their creativity.
5 min read
SBA Debuts New Market Research Tool for Small Business
Marketing

Learning where your competitors are and how you stack up against them has never been easier thanks to a new tool from the SBA.
6 min read
Preparing for a Housing Recovery
Growth Strategies

With the housing market showing new signs of life, it's time to prepare your business to ride the rising tide.
5 min read
Should You 'Write the Book' on Your Business?
Growth Strategies

It's never a bad thing to be recognized as an expert in your industry -- and nothing says 'expert' like having your name on the cover of a book.
5 min read
How to Make Your Business Franchise-Friendly
Franchises

If you have a hunch your business model is sound and repeatable, doing some groundwork now can make it easier to franchise later.
5 min read
Hidden Cash: Tap Into R&D Tax Credits
Finance

Many small businesses could save big bucks by taking advantage of a tax credit long popular with larger companies.
5 min read
How Much Should You Pay Yourself?
Finance

For many small-business owners, the answer is probably more.
5 min read
Dividing the Family Fortune
Starting a Business

Passing on the family fortune can be tricky when it's tied up in a small business. Here's how to find a solution that works for your business and your family.
5 min read
Q&A: New Fraud and Identity Theft Rules
Technology

Are your customers safe from online scamsters? How to comply with the FTC's new 'Red Flags' program.
2 min read
Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches
Finance

Use these tips to avoid getting burned by credit-card processors.
5 min read
