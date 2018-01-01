Ranjeet Kumar Mishra

Ranjeet Kumar Mishra

SVP - Chief Credit Officer

Ranjeet is a professionally qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Cost Accountant (ICWA). He brings in a rich experience of 12 years in Banking and Financial domain, from organizations like Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, ICRA, R Systems, Polaris Software and IndusInd Bank. He played a critical role in launching Affordable Housing Finance Business at Religare and took it to a significant scale and book size. With a strong understanding of the under-served segment and expertise in Credit Under-Writing, Process Management, Policy Formulation, Risk Management and Product Development, Ranjeet aims to create a high-quality portfolio at ART Housing Finance within the acceptable risk.

More From Ranjeet Kumar Mishra

Real Estate - Market Rate VS Circle Rate
Real Estate

Real Estate - Market Rate VS Circle Rate

It is extremely important for a buyer to know both market and circle rates before finalizing a property
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.