Raquel Reichard is the Deputy Director of Somos, Refinery29's cross-platform sub-brand for and by Latinx women. She is an award-winning storyteller with an editorial objective to engage, educate and empower. A leading voice in Latinx media, Raquel has also been an editor at Latina magazine, Remezcla, mitú and Mic; her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Bustle, MTV, HISTORY.com, Entrepreneur, Bon Appétit, Fader and more. Raquel has a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Central Florida and a master's degree from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where she studied the intersection of race, ethnicity and the news media. A proud Nuyoflorican, Raquel was born in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, spent her childhood in her parents' enchanting homeland of Puerto Rico and was raised in Orlando, Fla.

