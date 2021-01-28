Signing out of account, Standby...
Raquel Reichard
Raquel Reichard is the Deputy Director of Somos, Refinery29's cross-platform sub-brand for and by Latinx women. She is an award-winning storyteller with an editorial objective to engage, educate and empower. A leading voice in Latinx media, Raquel has also been an editor at Latina magazine, Remezcla, mitú and Mic; her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Bustle, MTV, HISTORY.com, Entrepreneur, Bon Appétit, Fader and more. Raquel has a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Central Florida and a master's degree from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where she studied the intersection of race, ethnicity and the news media. A proud Nuyoflorican, Raquel was born in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, spent her childhood in her parents' enchanting homeland of Puerto Rico and was raised in Orlando, Fla.
Follow Raquel Reichard on Social
Latest
Eva Longoria on Building a Power Pipeline For Latinas: "I Hate When People Say the Talent Is Not Out There"
She became famous as an actress, but her real mission was to be the boss-and then give opportunities to women who might never otherwise get them.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Kieran Powell
EVP of Channel V Media
-
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Marco Ludwig
Chief Executive Officer & President at Schluter Systems
-
Jared Whitaker
CEO of Fluid Business Solutions
-