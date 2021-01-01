Rashid Mohamed Alabbar

Success in e-commerce is what Rashid Alabbar is known for. He initially co-founded Sivvi.com, a fashion and lifestyle platform that sells clothing, footwear, and accessories from more than 200 high-street, sports, beauty, and lifestyle brands. He has since moved into luxury online retail through a joint venture with Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), which owns six multi-brand websites including Net-a-Porter.com, via Alabbar’s Symphony Investments (part of Alabbar Enterprises), which Alabbar chairs. He has interests in food industry through a plethora of luxury food-brands on the portfolio of Alabbar Enterprises. He has spearheaded various initiatives as a member of the board of directors at Barakat Group. A keen sportsman, he is an active member of the UAE’s endurance horse racing community.

Barakat is a leading supplier of a diverse spectrum of fresh produce to five-star establishments, Class A retailers and major airline catering companies in the UAE. With state-of-the-art refrigerated facilities spread across UAE, 350 refrigerated vehicles, and passionate employees obsessed with quality, Barakat’s reach has grown beyond UAE to premium establishments in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Maldives, and the Far East. Established in 1976, Barakat has decades of experience in sustaining the vibrant international sourcing network for fruits and vegetables of the highest quality standards from the best farms all around the world, and the company strives to be the most trusted source for fresh and healthy food in UAE.