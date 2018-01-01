Raul Villacis

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, investor and coach for CEOs, Entrepreneurs

 Raul Villacis is an entrepreneur, investor, author and speaker. He's the CEO of Next Level Experience and The Next Level Real Estate. Visit him on Facebook or at his website.

Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019
Goals

Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
8 min read
Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Great Leader?
Leadership

Because it takes everything you've got.
5 min read
Let Go and Lead: The Patterns That Sabotage Effective Leadership
Leadership Qualities

A habituated mindset, probably created in the past, can lock a founder into wrongheaded decisions that can cripple a startup. Recognizing the pattern is the first step in breaking free.
5 min read
4 Preparations You Can Take Now to Avoid Being Crushed in the Next Crash
Growth Strategies

When times are bad, you know they will get better. So don't fool yourself about what's coming when times are good.
5 min read
The 2 Types of Fear That Stop Most Entrepreneurs and How You Can Use Them to Fuel Your Success
Fear

It's natural to be afraid. In fact, it can even be a good thing.
2 min read
What This Entrepreneur Learned by Turning 40
Relationships

Are you focused on what's actually important?
2 min read
Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset Is Actually a Bad Thing
Entrepreneur Mindset

Do you know who you are outside of your business?
2 min read
Why Encouraging Entrepreneurship in Your Kids Can Be the Best Investment
Young Entrepreneurs

Whether our kids become entrepreneurs, artists or anything they want, our job is to lead them on the path they want to go.
7 min read
The Gift and the Curse of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

You are different. Accept it.
5 min read
Never Stop Innovating In Business or Your Love Life
Work-Life Balance

Entrepreneurs who don't put a priority on a healthy work-life balance are on course for divorce, affairs or loneliness.
6 min read
