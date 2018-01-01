Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar

Guest Writer
Director CRM Consulting at Cubastion Consulting

Ravi Kumar is the Director CRM Consulting at Cubastion Consulting. One of the founders of company, he received both his bachelors and masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay. A Seasoned CRM professional with Specialization in Oracle Siebel & its ancillaries, Mr. Ravi is with over 11 years of experience in Oracle Siebel. He worked as a Global Coordinator in Reckitt Benckiser in 2006 at its Slough office in UK. The responsibility was CRM deployment for Reckitt Benckiser. He joined Inforte as CRM Consultant at Gurgaon in India. He has resourceful experience in CRM deployment for diverse industry verticals such as automobiles, travel and many others.

More From Ravi Kumar

#4 Ways CRM Technology Help Firms Stay Informed Across The Board
CRM

#4 Ways CRM Technology Help Firms Stay Informed Across The Board

CRM solution tracks every interaction between a customer and the company, from the 'CEO' to the 'Customer Service Manager'; it offers greater control over the business processes alongside also offers a more consistent customer experience
4 min read
Revamping Businesses For Today's Customer CRM Goes Beyond Unified Approach
CRM

Revamping Businesses For Today's Customer CRM Goes Beyond Unified Approach

This unified approach to data management is a great incentive to organisation as all the data, contact, communication and other informational data is saved under one single platform.
4 min read
Tools and Technologies That Will Guide and Help Real Estate Sector To Reach Its Next High
CRM

Tools and Technologies That Will Guide and Help Real Estate Sector To Reach Its Next High

Businesses are adapting to the constant variations in technology to keep up with market trends and demands.
4 min read
Digital CRM Solutions For Real Estate Entrepreneurs
Customer Relationship Management

Digital CRM Solutions For Real Estate Entrepreneurs

CRM are being opted to tap into customer demands, insights and future trends.
3 min read
5 Powerful CRM Techniques That Can Help in Marketing
CRM

5 Powerful CRM Techniques That Can Help in Marketing

CRM software are now social friendly and it is an additional advantage for Marketers
3 min read
Customer Relationship Management: A Necessity for Automotive Sector
CRM

Customer Relationship Management: A Necessity for Automotive Sector

2016 is a year of experiential marketing and providing an unmatched experience garners the loyalty of the consumers.
4 min read
How CRM Is A One Stop Solution For Insurance Entrepreneurs
CRM

How CRM Is A One Stop Solution For Insurance Entrepreneurs

Sales CRM techniques are working as a magic wand for the insurance sector for managing their customer database
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.