Ravitej Dodda

CEO & Co-Founder, MoEngage

Ravi believes marketing technology is the key to achieving customer success in today’s mobile era. The thought initially led him to co-found and successfully launch Delight Circle app – a leading offers network in India, that helped e-commerce companies drive mobile conversions early-on. Backed by Delight Circle’s success and learning from his experience working with e-commerce companies, Ravi founded and is the CEO of MoEngage - an intelligent marketing cloud that helps e-commerce companies reduce churn and improve customer life-time value. At MoEngage Ravi helps customers get the best out of marketing automation to achieve early growth and has remarkably established his business operations in South East Asia. By marking his presence in the industry, he plans to further expand operations in emerging markets across geographies.