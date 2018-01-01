Rebecca Miller-Webster is a software engineer, conference organizer and teacher at Dev Bootcamp. She's been developing software professionally for over 10 years and founded Write/Speak/Code, a conference teaching women developers the skills to be thought leaders, conference organizers and open-source contributors.
Women Entrepreneurs
Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.
As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.