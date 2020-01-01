Reid Mitenbuler

More From Reid Mitenbuler

Meet the Mastermind Behind Kendall Jenner's, Shay Mitchell's and Millie Bobby Brown's Brands
Insider Branding

Meet the Mastermind Behind Kendall Jenner's, Shay Mitchell's and Millie Bobby Brown's Brands

Sean Neff builds hot brands for hot people. How? It's all about the vibe.
15+ min read