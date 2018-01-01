Rich Kahn

Rich Kahn

Contributor
CEO and Co-founder, eZenga
Rich Kahn has been a leader in the online advertising industry since 1993. He started eZanga.com, a digital marketing firm specializing in pay per click and pay per call advertising, in 2003, with his wife, Beth. His commentary has been featured in a variety of publications including Inc., ADOTAS, Search Engine Watch,and Crain’s New York, and he’s been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

