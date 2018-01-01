Richard Lorenzen

Guest Writer
CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands

Richard Lorenzen is CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands, a public-relations firm in New York. He speaks nationally on entrepreneurship and has been featured on Fox News, Entrepreneur, Huffington Post and more. Lorenzen sits on the Young Entrepreneur Council, is a board member of Friends of the Children NY and is on the leadership council of the Clinton Foundation 20/30 Initiative.

More From Richard Lorenzen

Are Your PR Efforts Falling Flat? Here's How to Fix It
Public Relations

A solid checklist for managing your own public relations campaign will include setting clear goals, pitching the right reporter and so much more.
7 min read
4 Signs You're Playing It Too Safe
Growth Strategies

Falling just short of ambitious goals will grow your business. Taking baby steps forever won't.
8 min read
5 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Apply to Build a Better Business
Starting a Business

Every entrepreneurial journey is unique but certain truths apply to each one.
5 min read
5 Habits of Successful People Before 8 a.m.
Morning Routines

Setting a positive, productive tone for the day is all about giving yourself time to get your wits together. Prepare for your entry into the work arena, if you want to win there.
3 min read
5 Ways to Increase Your Visibility on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Whether building a professional network, developing a sales platform or looking to be recruited, LinkedIn offers access to millions. Here's how to get noticed.
4 min read
5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Lose Sight of What's Next
Driving Business - Driving Success

If you aren't running in lean-and-hungry mode even after reaching a goal, you're risking everything you've built.
4 min read
10 Things I Wish I'd Known When I Started
Management Lessons

Shoot for goals that are 10 times bigger, and actually believe in them.
5 min read
6 Sacrifices Facing Every Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

No one said that starting a business would be easy. But as long as you know going in what you'll need to give up, you'll be able to thrive.
5 min read
Email Needs Endless Management. Follow These 4 Simple Rules to Boost Your Productivity.
Ready for Anything

Consumed by email? Here's how to handle the flood in an efficient way.
3 min read
5 Surefire Ways to Manage Entrepreneur Stress
Stress Management

Meditation, a morning ritual and participation in sports can help you avoid the daily frazzle.
4 min read
