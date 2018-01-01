Richard Trevino II

Richard Trevino II

Guest Writer
International Consultant, Speaker, and Writer
Richard Trevino II is an international consultant, speaker and writer in the expertise of leadership, productivity, the entrepreneurial mindset and soft skills. His goal is to use personal development to help others grow in life and business. Join him at: elevationconsultingfirm.com

Revive the Fire In Your Office and in Your Employees
Employee Morale

Revive the Fire In Your Office and in Your Employees

Transparency is key.
4 min read
A Few Disgruntled Employees Can Destroy Your Company Culture
Managing Employees

A Few Disgruntled Employees Can Destroy Your Company Culture

The first step to dealing with unhappy employees is finding if their complaints are valid.
6 min read
How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur Without Sabotaging Your Personal Relationships
Lifestyle

How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur Without Sabotaging Your Personal Relationships

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you."
5 min read
4 Ways to Coach the Uncoachable Employee
Coaching

4 Ways to Coach the Uncoachable Employee

You can't change people, but you can get them to change their behavior.
5 min read
Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses
Learning

Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses

It's so simple, someone with no experience can do it.
5 min read
