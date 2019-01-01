Richenda Vermuelen

Richenda Vermeulen is the founder & CEO of ntegrity, a digital strategy agency in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to launching ntegrity in 2013, she was a social worker-turned social media manager at the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, World Vision. Richenda is listed by Probono Australia as one of the 25 most influential people in the not-for-profit sector, and was awarded a ‘Industry Leader of the Year’ at Mumbrella’s 2017 Awards. When she’s not disrupting the business landscape, she’s most likely spending quality time with her husband Kyle, and daughter.
