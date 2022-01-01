Rick Cirigliano

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CPO of Assembly Software

Rick Cirigliano leads Assembly’s product strategy, roadmap and release. He uses best practices and metrics derived from the discipline of systems, cloud and product engineering while staying focused on delivering end-to-end cloud services that optimize the business experience of its customers.

https://assemblysoftware.com/

For Security-Conscious Law Firms, the Cloud Is a Better Option Than Ever

Even top government agencies like the CIA and FBI are using the cloud, so it should be secure enough for your law firm to use it, too.

