Rick Hall

Rick Hall

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Managing director (banking/financial services practice), BKM Marketing

Rick Hall is the managing director of the banking and financial services practice at BKM Marketing, a boutique marketing communications and strategy firm based in the Boston area with a deep focus on the financial services industry.

https://www.bkmmarketing.com

Follow Rick Hall on Social

Latest

M&a

Cultural Fit Can Make or Break an M&A Deal

One of the most critical components for success -- cultural fit -- often falls by the wayside.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like