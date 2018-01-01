Rick Lindquist

Rick Lindquist

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Zane Benefits, Inc.

Rick Lindquist, president and CEO of Zane Benefits, Inc., is an American entrepreneur, author and speaker. In 2014, he co-authored a book with Paul Zane Pilzer titled "The End of Employer-Provided Health Insurance" published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. that is a bestseller on Amazon. Lindquist and the book have been featured on Marketwatch, MSN and Bloomberg.

More From Rick Lindquist

5 Ways to Make Shopping for Health Insurance Easier
Health Insurance

5 Ways to Make Shopping for Health Insurance Easier

The Affordable Care Act has made it possible for smaller businesses to offer health insurance but nothing about it is simple.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.