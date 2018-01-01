Ricky Pelletier

Ricky Pelletier

Guest Writer
Partner at OpenView Venture Partners
Ricky Pelletier is a VP at OpenView Venture Partners -- an investment firm focused on software companies in the expansion stage -- where he focuses on identifying and analyzing various market and investment opportunities. He works with other members of the OpenView investment team to structure and conduct diligence on new investments.  

More From Ricky Pelletier

5 Questions to Ask Before Signing a Term Sheet
Project Grow

How do you distinguish the good VCs from the not-so-good ones?
5 min read
4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process
Fundraising

Raising capital can go much more smoothly when you come to the table prepared.
8 min read
The 9 Things You Should Never Do When Pitching Investors
Pitching Investors

When pitching investors it is important to get it right the first time – as often this is the only chance you got. So avoid these nine major blunders.
6 min read
4 Tips to Help Introverts Nail a Presentation
Presentations

A lot of people get scared of presenting in front of groups but for introverts, it can be especially challenging. Here are a few pieces of advice on how to make presenting a little less painful.
5 min read
5 Early Funding Mistakes that Can Kill Your Company in the Long Run
Fundraising

While entrepreneurs may strive to raise a lot of money or seek a high valuation, these aspirations can end up hurting you down the road.
5 min read
