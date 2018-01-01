Ricky Pelletier

Project Grow
5 Questions to Ask Before Signing a Term Sheet
How do you distinguish the good VCs from the not-so-good ones?
Fundraising
4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process
Raising capital can go much more smoothly when you come to the table prepared.
Pitching Investors
The 9 Things You Should Never Do When Pitching Investors
When pitching investors it is important to get it right the first time – as often this is the only chance you got. So avoid these nine major blunders.
Presentations
4 Tips to Help Introverts Nail a Presentation
A lot of people get scared of presenting in front of groups but for introverts, it can be especially challenging. Here are a few pieces of advice on how to make presenting a little less painful.
Fundraising
5 Early Funding Mistakes that Can Kill Your Company in the Long Run
While entrepreneurs may strive to raise a lot of money or seek a high valuation, these aspirations can end up hurting you down the road.