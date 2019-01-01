Rishabh Chokhani

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals

Twenty-nine-year-old Rishabh Chokhani, a Graduate in Management from Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Bengaluru, believed in a scenario where your food does not contain preservatives and even the cosmetics you use can be produced without parabens. Hailing from a family with roots in the pharmaceutical industry, he knew this was possible if all natural and consumable herbs could be accessible to consumers.

This laid the foundation of Naturevibe Botanicals, a company he started in New Jersey in the US in 2017. 

Here's How to Make Your Organic Food Business Grow
Organic Farming

Going organic is not just a lifestyle fad but offers nutritional enhancement for a healthy diet. It is also sustainable & environmental friendly
