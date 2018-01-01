Robbie Tripp

Guest Writer
Writer and entrepreneur in San Francisco; Author of 'Create Rebellion'
Robbie Tripp is a writer, public speaker and entrepreneur. He is the author of 'Create Rebellion,' and has been featured in The New York Times, Good Morning America, CNN, BBC News and TODAY. He lives in San Francisco with his wife, Sarah.

More From Robbie Tripp

How Steph Curry & Andre Iguodala Are Scoring in Tech
Silicon Valley

These world champion athletes are hustling just as hard off the court as on.
8 min read
3 Ways to Get the Best From Millennial Employees
Millennials

Understanding how (and why) millennials work best is vital for any good manager looking for success.
6 min read
4 Tips For Success From One of Silicon Beach's Most Creative Companies
Virtual Reality

How a garage startup in Venice became a successful post-acquisition virtual reality media company that is now disrupting the news industry.
9 min read
How to Beat the 5 Most Common 'What ifs' for Creatives
Creativity

Any passionate pursuit comes with a complimentary side dish of fear and anxiety. Dig in.
7 min read
