Robert Jones

Growth Strategies
In This Economy, Everything's (Re)Negotiable
To ask for new terms on contracts, start when things are still manageable and avoid looking desperate.
Starting a Business
Starting a Business
A Marketing Home Run
In baseball-crazed Boston, sponsoring the Red Sox earned Exotic Flowers a marketing award and a mass of new fans.
Starting a Business
How to Make a Powerful First Impression
Learn the art of presence and small talk from communications experts who swear you can do it even if you don't think you can.
Growth Strategies
Pedal-Powered Delivery Methods Save Big Bucks
Bicycles offer a healthy, hassle-free alternative for entrepreneurs to deliver their products.
Starting a Business
Failure Isn't Fatal
Entrepreneurial ventures fail. It's a sad fact. How your business fails will determine whether you get another shot at success.
Can You Compete?
In crowded markets, versatility is the key to success.
Starting a Business
Nostalgia Sells
The oldies but goodies of baby boomers are all the rage.
Starting a Business
A Barter Economy
Exchanging business services can help slash startup costs for some entrepreneurs.
Marketing
Advertise Creatively With Offbeat Sports
By sponsoring the likes of beach tennis and dodgeball, entrepreneurs are finding that the ball is in their court.