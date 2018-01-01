Best known as the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad -- the No. 1 personal finance book of all time -- Robert Kiyosaki has challenged and changed the way tens of millions of people around the world think about money. He is an entrepreneur, educator and investor who believes the world needs more entrepreneurs who will create jobs.
Taxes
How Debt and Taxes Can Make Smart Entrepreneurs Rich
Why taking on 'good' debt and tax code savviness are crucial for financial success.
Finance
The Road To Financial Independence Is The Road Less Traveled
It's the time when we think about our finances and what we can do to get smarter with our money.
Money Management
True Financial Literacy Starts With Questioning Traditional Financial Advice
The shift in focus from managing your money to growing your prosperity is what makes the difference between financial well being and struggle.