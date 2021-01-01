Robin Buckley, PhD
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive and Couples Coach
A cognitive-behavioral coach with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, Dr. Robin Buckley helps successful women and couples thrive in their careers and relationships.
Follow Robin Buckley, PhD on Social
Latest
6 Factors to Consider When Vetting and Hiring an Executive Coach
Finding the right executive coach requires you to know yourself and do some due diligence.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Julie Guest
CEO of Bolder and Louder
-
Zeb Evans
CEO & Co-Founder of ClickUp
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Liana Zavo
CEO of ZavoMedia Group
-
Dr. Colleen Batchelder
Diversity and Inclusion Consultant and Leadership Strategist
-
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Paul Fitzgerald
Founder and CEO