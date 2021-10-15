Signing out of account, Standby...
Dr. Rod Berger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Partner
Dr. Rod Berger has interviewed entrepreneurs spanning health care, education, technology,and entertainment. Dr. Berger is a partner at Strategos Group, and he is a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Dr. Berger also serves as a strategic advisor for JRG Ventures.
Follow Dr. Rod Berger on Social
Latest
Michelle Beadle Is Back In the Big Time, and This Time It's On Her Terms
In an exclusive interview, the former ESPN talking head (her words) talks about her new podcast venture with The Athletic and explains what drives her, now that she's in the driver's seat.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Stephen Galligan
CEO
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
Saikiran Chandha
Founder & CEO of Typeset
-
Thomas Helfrich
CEO of instarel.ai
-
Alp Mimaroglu
Demand Generation and Marketing Technology Expert
-
Krishna Athal
CEO of National Aviation Academy (India)
-
Milan Kordestani
Founder & Entrepreneur