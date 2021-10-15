Dr. Rod Berger

Dr. Rod Berger

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Partner

Dr. Rod Berger has interviewed entrepreneurs spanning health care, education, technology,and entertainment. Dr. Berger is a partner at Strategos Group, and he is a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Dr. Berger also serves as a strategic advisor for JRG Ventures.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodbergerpsyd/

Follow Dr. Rod Berger on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

News and Trends

Michelle Beadle Is Back In the Big Time, and This Time It's On Her Terms

In an exclusive interview, the former ESPN talking head (her words) talks about her new podcast venture with The Athletic and explains what drives her, now that she's in the driver's seat.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like