Rohan Kumar

CEO & Co-Founder at Toffee

An entrepreneur, product marketer and senior executive, Mr. Rohan comes with 16 years of hands on market-entry & commercial strategy experience. He’s held leadership positions, spanning a range of growth-stage and fortune 500 companies, having secured commercial partnerships across 5 continents and managed a cross-cultural international team.

Launched Toffee, a bite size, micro-event & contextual insurtech startup in 2017 which aims to de-jargonize the insurance buying experience and letting individuals focus on what matters to them the most. He believes that this product can humanize insurance products towards a growing, yet neglected, young demographic.