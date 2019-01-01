My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rohitt Sharrma

Founder & President, Indian Industrial Hemp Association

About Rohitt Sharrma

Sharrma, Founder and President of the Indian Industrial Hemp Association (IIHA) He is working for over & years in the field of Industrial hemp-based Economy development in India and across borders. This includes Industrial Hemp Fiber, Nutrients, Oil, Medicines, biomass feedstock, Insulation, Eco- Construction material, bio-based plastics and composite

More From Rohitt Sharrma

How Convenient it is for Entrepreneurs to start Hemp Business with Existing Hemp Policies in India?
Green Business

How Convenient it is for Entrepreneurs to start Hemp Business with Existing Hemp Policies in India?

he super crop that poses multiple benefits across an array of industry verticals can greatly strengthen Indian agro-economy
7 min read