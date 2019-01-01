Romesh Pandiata

Romesh Pandiata

Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Indian Pvt Ltd

Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's promising liquor manufacturers. The company caters to civil, CSD and institutional markets in liquor, across India and overseas. A dynamic supply chain, established network and exemplary products have led to its impressive growth. At present, Alcobrew brands are presents in more than 25 states across India and the company is rapidly planning the expansion in other geographies, nationally and internationally. 

More From Romesh Pandiata

How Fitness can Ensure Smooth Entrepreneurial Journey
Physical Fitness

How Fitness can Ensure Smooth Entrepreneurial Journey

Being an entrepreneur is among the most stressful jobs in the world. Regular exercise can help entrepreneurs remain sanguine in difficult situations, tackle challenges and become better leaders
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.