Romesh Pandiata

Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Indian Pvt Ltd

Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's promising liquor manufacturers. The company caters to civil, CSD and institutional markets in liquor, across India and overseas. A dynamic supply chain, established network and exemplary products have led to its impressive growth. At present, Alcobrew brands are presents in more than 25 states across India and the company is rapidly planning the expansion in other geographies, nationally and internationally.