Ron Burr

Ron Burr

Guest Writer
Technology Executive and Internet Entrepreneur

Ron Burr is a technology executive and Internet entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. He founded NetZero, helping it become one of the world’s largest Internet service providers. He is the holder of eight Internet technology patents in online advertising and market research.

More From Ron Burr

Failure Is Not the End. It's an Opportunity to Learn.
Failure

Failure Is Not the End. It's an Opportunity to Learn.

Failure is an external event that happens. It is not a personality characteristic.
4 min read
13 Old-School Tips for New Wave Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

13 Old-School Tips for New Wave Entrepreneurs

An experienced entrepreneur offers the freshman class lessons for building a startup.
4 min read
Don't Try to Succeed at Your Startup by Failing at Home
Work-Life Balance

Don't Try to Succeed at Your Startup by Failing at Home

Entrepreneurial growing pains take a toll on work and domestic life but aim to give the balancing act a go.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.