Ronald L. Bond

Ronald L. Bond

Ronald L. Bond, based in Bella Vista, Ariz., has more than 30 years' experience as a CEO, small-business owner, manager and consultant. He is the author of Retail in Detail, Fifth Edition (Entrepreneur Press, 2013).

More From Ronald L. Bond

How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Starting a Business

How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers

Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
4 min read
What You Need to Know About Managing Retail Inventory
Starting a Business

What You Need to Know About Managing Retail Inventory

With hundreds or even thousands of different items in stock, you'd best put a strong program in place that tracks critical information for you.
5 min read
How to Establish Retail Store Policies When Just Starting Out
Starting a Business

How to Establish Retail Store Policies When Just Starting Out

Before your grand opening, take time to formulate your operating policies. These guidelines will help you decide just what rules to put in place.
5 min read
A Beginner's Guide to Getting Started in Retail Ecommerce
Starting a Business

A Beginner's Guide to Getting Started in Retail Ecommerce

Do small retailers really stand a chance online? Take these issues into consideration before jumping into ecommerce.
5 min read
How to Navigate Wholesale Merchandise Markets as a New Retailer
Starting a Business

How to Navigate Wholesale Merchandise Markets as a New Retailer

The best place to purchase stock for your retail store is most likely at regional market centers. Find out how to work these wholesale showrooms.
5 min read
Finding the Right Price for Your Retail Products
Marketing

Finding the Right Price for Your Retail Products

Most retailers use a 50 percent markup, but be certain you calculate yours correctly.
4 min read
5 Fatal Mistakes for Small Retailing
Marketing

5 Fatal Mistakes for Small Retailing

Increase your odds of success by avoiding these potential pitfalls.
5 min read

Books by Ronald L. Bond

Retail in Detail

Retail in Detail

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.