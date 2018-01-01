Ronald L. Bond, based in Bella Vista, Ariz., has more than 30 years' experience as a CEO, small-business owner, manager and consultant. He is the author of Retail in Detail, Fifth Edition (Entrepreneur Press, 2013).
Starting a Business
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Starting a Business
What You Need to Know About Managing Retail Inventory
With hundreds or even thousands of different items in stock, you'd best put a strong program in place that tracks critical information for you.
Starting a Business
How to Establish Retail Store Policies When Just Starting Out
Before your grand opening, take time to formulate your operating policies. These guidelines will help you decide just what rules to put in place.
Starting a Business
A Beginner's Guide to Getting Started in Retail Ecommerce
Do small retailers really stand a chance online? Take these issues into consideration before jumping into ecommerce.
Starting a Business
How to Navigate Wholesale Merchandise Markets as a New Retailer
The best place to purchase stock for your retail store is most likely at regional market centers. Find out how to work these wholesale showrooms.
Marketing
Finding the Right Price for Your Retail Products
Most retailers use a 50 percent markup, but be certain you calculate yours correctly.
Marketing
5 Fatal Mistakes for Small Retailing
Increase your odds of success by avoiding these potential pitfalls.